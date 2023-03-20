Man facing drug charges after chase through Texarkana

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A 43-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly leading law enforcement in Texarkana on a chase.

The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office says on Sunday, March 19, deputies got information that the suspect, identified as Jeremy Moss, was in possession of a large amount of meth. Deputies were able to locate Moss’ vehicle near College Drive and Richmond Road. With the help of the Texarkana Texas Police Department, deputies were able to pull Moss over.

As officials approached, Moss reportedly put his truck in reverse and drove away. Officers chased Moss west on I-30, where a police officer from Nash managed to deploy a spike strip near the I-30 and I-369 interchange. Officials were then able to take custody of Moss on North Bishop Lane near New Boston Road.

Officers report finding the following items in Moss’ truck:

48.5 g of meth

3 g of MDMA

0.8 g of Xanax

0.17 oz of marijuana

Moss was booked into the Bi-State Jail on the following charges:

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance over 4 g and under 200 g (meth)

Evading arrest or detention in a vehicle

