Man arrested after attempted traffic stop, fleeing from police

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police made an arrest on Sunday, March 19 after a suspect attempted to flee from officers.

Just before 3:30 a.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a white Kia Forte for traffic offenses in the 4200 block of Greenwood Lane. The car refused to stop and eventually crashed.

Officers say Eric Daniels, 20, fled on foot but was eventually taken into custody. He was charged with aggravated flight from an officer, one count of aggravated property damage, one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, one count of reckless operation and numerous traffic offenses. Daniels was also found to have outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

No injuries were reported.

