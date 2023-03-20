Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Louisiana selected for new SNAP contactless mobile payment option

Snap Benefits
Snap Benefits(Pixabay)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana has been selected by USDA Food and Nutrition Service to test out the new mobile payment technology for EBT cardholders in the next few years.

According to officials, the SNAP Mobile Payment Pilot will allow recipients of SNAP and other EBT benefits to use mobile payment methods. This includes tapping or scanning your mobile device instead of having to insert your physical EBT card, as an alternative.

To eliminate any delay of waiting for a mailed card, SNAP and Disaster SNAP recipients will have immediate access to their benefits when approved and the card is issued, officials added.

Louisiana is reportedly one of five states to test the mobile payment technology in the next few years.

“We are thrilled to be chosen to participate in the SNAP Mobile Payment Pilot,” said DCFS Secretary Terri Ricks.

A spokesman with DCFS said they are now seeking retail partners to help implement the new option for recipients of SNAP benefits.

“Over the past few years, we’ve focused on ways of using technology to make SNAP applications and purchases easier for the families we serve, including through text messaging reminders, a mobile app for managing benefits, online SNAP purchasing and even a virtual D-SNAP process following disasters. The goal of the Mobile Payment Pilot is to build on these efforts by making purchases more convenient and reducing the time involved in receiving access to benefits,” Ricks explained.

DCFS said they will work with the Louisiana Retailers Association to identify potential retail partners for the project.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 dead in Texarkana after synthetic marijuana overdose
A child was shot when gunfire erupted during a block party March 19, 2023, in Texarkana, Ark.
Man killed, child shot during block party in Texarkana, Ark.
A fisherman was rescued from Cross Lake after falling into the water on Monday, March 20, 2023.
Fisherman rescued from Cross Lake after falling out of boat
Left to right: Dameta Bell, Roderica Bell, Trevictor Wesley
3 suspects wanted by SPD in connection to violent beating
Man shot at Grand Oaks Apartments
Man in hospital after shooting at Grand Oaks Apartments

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Shreveport’s water & sewer bond rating downgraded, which could mean higher rates for customers
La. selected to test mobile SNAP payments
La. selected to test mobile SNAP payments
Navy Band visits KSLA's studio for Navy Week
Navy Band visits KSLA for Navy Week
Step Forward offers support to caregivers
Step Forward discusses child brain development, healing
Sip, relax, connect.
The Wine Down celebrates Women’s History Month with wine, relaxing, networking