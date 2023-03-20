Ask the Doctor
Lenders to share loan information with potential small business owners

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Looking to learn more about loans? An event called “Meet the Lenders” may be for you!

Hosted by the SUSLA Small Business Development Center and Mission to Fit It Business Academy, the gathering will showcase lenders as they share information on how to start a small business.

Amanda Flynn with SUSLA Small Business Development Center Director and Angela Helm with Mission to Fix It Business Academy sat down with KSLA on Monday, March 20 to discuss the event.

Flynn says the biggest mistake small businesses make is not starting out with enough funding. Helm encourages people to overcome the fear of going to the bank and asking questions about loans.

The event will take place on Wednesday, March 22 from 5- 7 p.m. at The Office Hub (331 Milam Street).

