First female chief of the boat talks Navy Week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Monday, March 20 is the first day of Navy Week!

Angela Koogler, the first woman to serve as chief of the boat (COB), sat down with KSLA to help kick off the week. The COB serves as the the senior enlisted advisor to the commanding and executive officers aboard a submarine.

Koogler has been in the Navy for 20 years, saying family and mentors inspired her to join and keep pushing through the years.

She says there are many events being held in Shreveport-Bossier City for Navy Week.

“We’re here this week to connect Americans to their Navy and let everyone know what we’re here for and what we do.”

