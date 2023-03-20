Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Customs finds giant snails alive in traveler’s suitcase

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, six giant African snails were found alive in a...
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, six giant African snails were found alive in a suitcase owned by a traveler from Ghana.(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It almost looks like a plate of escargot, but it’s a potentially dangerous discovery at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, six giant African snails were found alive in a suitcase owned by a traveler from Ghana.

The snails are deemed a “prohibited organism” by U.S. officials since they can cause harm to humans and the environment if they are set free.

Some of these African snails can grow up to 8 inches long and carry a parasite that may lead to meningitis.

However, some people do still eat snails, and others even have them as pets.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andi Lynn Foshee, DOB: 1/26/1992
Shreveport woman arrested for allegedly attacking officer
Three shootings within four hours.
Several shootings occur within hours; 3 injured, 1 victim fighting for life
Man fatally shot multiple times in Hollywood neighboorhood
Man dies after being found with multiple gunshot wounds
An 18-year-old was shot three times in his torso as he was walking down Roberts Street in...
Teenager fighting for his life after being shot on Roberts Street
A son described a road rage incident where he said his elderly mother was picked up and thrown...
Son says he watched mother thrown into traffic in road rage incident

Latest News

Designer Bag Bingo being held at Sam's Town Casino
Designer Bag Bingo being held at Sam's Town Casino
Time changes in effect for Caddo school zone cams
Time changes in effect for Shreveport school zone cams
NAVY WEEK: Angela Koogler, first female chief of the boat
NAVY WEEK: Angela Koogler, first female chief of the boat
Meet the Lenders event helps start businesses
Meet the Lenders event helps start businesses
Flaming space debris from the International Space Station streams across the night sky over...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Space junk burns up over California