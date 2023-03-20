Child shot during block party in Texarkana, Ark.

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A child was shot when gunfire erupted during a block party in Texarkana, Ark., authorities say.

Someone tried to rush the child, estimated to be 5-7 years old, to the hospital in a private vehicle. But that vehicle had a wreck while en route, according to police.

Someone in a vehicle that was following them to the hospital then picked up the wounded child and carried them on to Wadley Regional Medical Center.

The gunfire arose about 7:40 p.m. Sunday, March 19 during a block party in the vicinity of Pinehurst and Grove streets, authorities said. Police said someone fired numerous times.

There’s no immediate word on whether anyone else was wounded.

Soon after the gunfire was reported to police, a 911 call came in about a crash at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at Hazel Street.

“The child is considered to have non-life-threatening injuries at this time,” says a post on the Police Department’s Facebook page. “We ask that you keep the child and family in your thoughts and prayers.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the shooting to call police investigators at (903) 798-3154.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.