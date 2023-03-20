Ask the Doctor
BPSO to host summer shooting program

Participants must be Bossier Parish residents ages of 10-14
By Tamer Knight
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — In a couple months, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office will host its annual summer youth shooting program.

Students will receive their Louisiana hunter’s education while participating in archery and shooting BB guns and shotguns.

This is an opportunity to teach the youths about gun safety, a spokesman said.

“Tuesday through Thursday each week during the summer, it’s from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day,” Deputy James Lonadier said.

“We pick them up from the Viking Drive substation in Bossier and we bring them out. We provide lunch,” he added.

“Usually, the morning portion is classroom. And in the afternoon, we come out and shoot, like I said, archery, BB gun and we shoot shotguns in the afternoon for three days.”

All participants must be Bossier Parish residents ages 10-14.

The program starts in May.

