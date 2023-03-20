Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Biden, first lady host reception celebrating Nowruz

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House,...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to host a White House reception Monday recognizing Nowruz, the Persian New Year.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff also are set to attend.

Nowruz, meaning “new day,” is a holiday celebrated by around 300 million people worldwide, marking the arrival of spring.

Traditions include the haft-sīn, seven items representing renewal, with a sprouting plant called a sabzeh as the centerpiece, according to Encyclopedia Brittanica.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man fatally shot multiple times in Hollywood neighboorhood
Man dies after being found with multiple gunshot wounds
A son described a road rage incident where he said his elderly mother was picked up and thrown...
Son says he watched mother thrown into traffic in road rage incident
An 18-year-old was shot three times in his torso as he was walking down Roberts Street in...
Teenager fighting for his life after being shot on Roberts Street
A child was shot when gunfire erupted during a block party March 19, 2023, in Texarkana, Ark.
Child shot during block party in Texarkana, Ark.; 1 person killed
Andi Lynn Foshee, DOB: 1/26/1992
Shreveport woman arrested for allegedly attacking officer

Latest News

Time changes in effect for Caddo school zone cams
Time changes in effect for Shreveport school zone cams
Designer Bag Bingo being held at Sam's Town Casino
Designer Bag Bingo being held at Sam's Town Casino
NAVY WEEK: Angela Koogler, first female chief of the boat
NAVY WEEK: Angela Koogler, first female chief of the boat
Meet the Lenders event helps start businesses
Meet the Lenders event helps start businesses
Remington Poe, 2, was reported missing from Rome, Georgia, on Monday.
Amber Alert issued for Georgia boy