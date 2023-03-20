Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Amber Alert: 3-month-old taken from foster home in Oklahoma

According to the Leflore County (Okla.) Sheriff’s Office, Junior Wilson was taken overnight...
According to the Leflore County (Okla.) Sheriff’s Office, Junior Wilson was taken overnight between Sunday and Monday. The suspect is his mother, Breana Rachelle Wilson, 37.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol activated an Amber Alert on Monday for 3-month-old boy believed to be taken from his foster home.

According to the Leflore County Sheriff’s Office, Junior Wilson was taken overnight between Sunday and Monday.

They said the suspect in the abduction is his mother, Breana Rachelle Wilson. It is unknown what vehicle they may be using, but they are possibly in the Mannford, Oklahoma, area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leflore County Sheriff’s Office at 918-647-2317 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man fatally shot multiple times in Hollywood neighboorhood
Man dies after being found with multiple gunshot wounds
A son described a road rage incident where he said his elderly mother was picked up and thrown...
Son says he watched mother thrown into traffic in road rage incident
A child was shot when gunfire erupted during a block party March 19, 2023, in Texarkana, Ark.
Man killed, child shot during block party in Texarkana, Ark.
An 18-year-old was shot three times in his torso as he was walking down Roberts Street in...
Teenager fighting for his life after being shot on Roberts Street
Andi Lynn Foshee, DOB: 1/26/1992
Shreveport woman arrested for allegedly attacking officer

Latest News

Time changes in effect for Caddo school zone cams
Time changes in effect for Shreveport school zone cams
Designer Bag Bingo being held at Sam's Town Casino
Designer Bag Bingo being held at Sam's Town Casino
NAVY WEEK: Angela Koogler, first female chief of the boat
NAVY WEEK: Angela Koogler, first female chief of the boat
Man dies after block party shooting
Man dies after block party shooting
Meet the Lenders event helps start businesses
Meet the Lenders event helps start businesses