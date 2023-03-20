3 suspects wanted by SPD in connection to violent beating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police were called to an assault and battery call on Jan. 28 in the 5900 block of Linwood Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim that had been attacked by multiple suspects. SPD Violent Crimes Detectives learned the suspects allegedly followed the victim from one location to another with the intent of harming her. Officials say they eventually cornered her in a parking lot and assaulted her while trying to pull her out of the car she was sitting in.

The victim suffered moderate bruises, facial fractures, broken bones, and lacerations. She is expected to recover.

Investigators have warrants for one count of second-degree battery each for Dameta Bell, Roderica Bell, and Trevictor Wesley.

If you have any info on the whereabouts of these suspects, please contact SPD at (318) 673-7300 or Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

