2nd Annual Junior NBA Skills Challenge in honor of Devin Myers set for April 1

Devin Myers, 17
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Young people wanting to show off their basketball skills will have the chance to do just that on Saturday, April 1.

For the second year now, Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation is hosting the annual Junior NBA Skills Youth Challenge in memory of Devin Myers, a teenage basketball star who was killed in a shooting in 2022. Raising Cane’s is a partner in this event.

The challenge, which is for kids between the ages of 7 and 13, will be held April 1 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the gym at Huntington High School, where Myers went to school. The event is open to the public, and free, but does require preregistration.

To register online, click here, or call 318-220-6284. The deadline to enter is Tuesday, March 28.

Kids who participate will have the chance to show off their basketball skills in five fundamental drills (shooting, layups, dribbling, passing, and defense). Local law enforcement officials and mental health specialists will be at the event to talk to kids about the effects of gun violence in the community, particularly as it relates to young people.

