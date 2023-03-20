Ask the Doctor
2 dead in Texarkana after synthetic marijuana overdose

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(DoD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Two people in Texarkana are dead after overdosing on synthetic marijuana, the Texarkana Texas Police Department says.

Police posted on Facebook Monday, March 20, saying there have been at least seven overdose cases, including the two deaths, in the past few days. Police say they’re working to find out where this “tainted” batch came from before more people potentially die.

Police say synthetic marijuana is very dangerous, and they urge people to steer clear of it.

