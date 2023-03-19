Sushi Gen plans to reopen after devastating fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Sushi Gen’s Facebook page, the restaurant plans to reopen.

Back on Feb. 9, local sushi restaurant, Sushi Gen on the 6600 block of Line Avenue suffered a devastating fire and was heavily damaged. The fire caused the closure of the restaurant that has been established since 2010.

55 firefighters fought a fire a Sushi Gen restaurant. (KSLA)

On March 18, Sushi Gen’s Facebook page made an announcement. The restaurant plans to re-open after 2-3 months of remodeling.

Sushi Gen states that they had a rough time due to the fire and makes a plea to the community.

Please remember our Sushi-Gen during that time. We miss you.

Before the fire, Sushi Gen provided a cozy and casual atmosphere and served top-quality food. The restaurant featured an elegant dining room, a sushi bar, a secluded dining area for large parties, and a patio.

If you are interested in Sushi Gen or have enjoyed their food before, support the restaurant by following the Facebook page or learning more about them by visiting their website.

On Friday, Feb. 9, Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) was alerted to a fire in the 6600 block of Line Avenue around 2 p.m.

