Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Sushi Gen plans to reopen after devastating fire

Sushi Gen plans remodeling and return.
Sushi Gen plans remodeling and return.(ksla)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Sushi Gen’s Facebook page, the restaurant plans to reopen.

Back on Feb. 9, local sushi restaurant, Sushi Gen on the 6600 block of Line Avenue suffered a devastating fire and was heavily damaged. The fire caused the closure of the restaurant that has been established since 2010.

55 firefighters fought a fire a Sushi Gen restaurant.
55 firefighters fought a fire a Sushi Gen restaurant.(KSLA)

On March 18, Sushi Gen’s Facebook page made an announcement. The restaurant plans to re-open after 2-3 months of remodeling.

Sushi Gen states that they had a rough time due to the fire and makes a plea to the community.

Before the fire, Sushi Gen provided a cozy and casual atmosphere and served top-quality food. The restaurant featured an elegant dining room, a sushi bar, a secluded dining area for large parties, and a patio.

Sushi Gen posts showing off its food:

If you are interested in Sushi Gen or have enjoyed their food before, support the restaurant by following the Facebook page or learning more about them by visiting their website.

Previous story>>>

On Friday, Feb. 9, Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) was alerted to a fire in the 6600 block of Line Avenue around 2 p.m.
RELATED
SFD units respond to 2-alarm fire at Sushi Gen; 2 other businesses damaged

On Friday, Feb. 9, Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) was alerted to a fire in the 6600 block of Line Avenue around 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andi Lynn Foshee, DOB: 1/26/1992
Shreveport woman arrested for allegedly attacking officer
Three shootings within four hours.
Several shootings occur within hours; 3 injured, 1 victim fighting for life
Billy Thomas, DOB: 6/16/1985
Convicted felon arrested after high speed police chase
Chilly but sunny tomorrow
Freeze conditions likely tonight; tomorrow night
Michael Clark, 79, was arrested for indecency with a child and solicitation of prostitution. He...
Whataburger employees credited with saving 13-year-old girl: ‘Something didn’t seem right’

Latest News

Man dies after being found with multiple gunshot wounds
Opal Lee, left, who helped make Juneteenth a federally recognized holiday, poses with her...
‘If people can be taught to hate, they can be taught to love’: Opal Lee shares life story with students
Three shootings within four hours.
Several shootings occur within hours; 3 injured, 1 victim fighting for life
3 shootings in one day in Shreveport
3 shootings in one day in Shreveport