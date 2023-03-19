Shreveport police investigating shooting on Illinois Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting in the city’s Mooretown neighborhood.

Information about who was shot and how the shooting occurred are not yet available.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show Shreveport Fire Department sent four units to a medical emergency on Illinois Avenue at 3:01 p.m. Sunday, March 19. One unit remains on the scene between Roberts Street and Kennedy Drive.

Police initially received a report of gunfire at 3:03 p.m. That call soon was reclassified as a shooting. Initially, police had at least eight units on the scene, dispatch records show.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

