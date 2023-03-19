Ask the Doctor
Man dies after being found with multiple gunshot wounds

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was found on the floor with multiple deadly gunshot wounds in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood.

On March 19, at 3:43 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting on the 1500 block of West 59th Street in the Hollywood neighborhood. When officers arrived they found a man on the floor with multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital but died from his injuries.

SPD says there was a witness to the shooting at the home but they have yet to make a statement.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

