Man dies after being found with multiple gunshot wounds
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was found on the floor with multiple deadly gunshot wounds in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood.
On March 19, at 3:43 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting on the 1500 block of West 59th Street in the Hollywood neighborhood. When officers arrived they found a man on the floor with multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to a local hospital but died from his injuries.
SPD says there was a witness to the shooting at the home but they have yet to make a statement.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
