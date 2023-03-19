Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Longview police ask for public’s help to find missing person

Marteleus DeShon Epps
Marteleus DeShon Epps(Longview Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are searching for a man last seen leaving his home on Crepe Myrtle Lane.

Police are asking for any information on the whereabouts of Marteleus DeShon Epps, 37. According to a post from the police, he is 180 lbs and about 5′10″ tall. He left in a gold 2006 Lincoln pickup truck displaying Texas license plate BRF2985, police said. He was reported missing on March 18 by a family member.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1170.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andi Lynn Foshee, DOB: 1/26/1992
Shreveport woman arrested for allegedly attacking officer
Three shootings within four hours.
Several shootings occur within hours; 3 injured, 1 victim fighting for life
Man fatally shot multiple times in Hollywood neighboorhood
Man dies after being found with multiple gunshot wounds
Billy Thomas, DOB: 6/16/1985
Convicted felon arrested after high speed police chase
Staying cooler than average the next few days
Chilly and breezy Sunday

Latest News

An 18-year-old was shot three times in his torso as he was walking down Roberts Street in...
Teenager fighting for his life after being shot on Roberts Street
DPS said the boy was pronounced dead on the scene.
5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash near Henderson
Man fatally shot multiple times in Hollywood neighboorhood
Man dies after being found with multiple gunshot wounds
Sushi Gen plans remodeling and return.
Sushi-Gen plans to reopen after devastating fire