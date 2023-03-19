Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Freeze conditions again tonight; warmer tomorrow

By Austin Evans
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! It has been a very nice day across the ArkLaTex, even if it was a bit chilly and windy through the afternoon. Highs reached the low-50s as planned and we have seen plenty of sunshine throughout the day. It has been breezy, which makes the air temperature a bit uncomfortable to be out in if you don’t have a suitable windbreaker. Tonight, freezing conditions are expected once again and because of that, a Freeze Warning has been issued for all counties and parishes until 9 AM.

Tomorrow, sunny skies again with warmer temperatures expected, highs in the low-60s. We will see increasing cloud cover throughout the day with the more filtered sun by midday. Overcast skies will take the ArkLaTex going into the late evening hours. Lows tomorrow night will not be dropping to freezing, we’re looking at the low-40s.

Some rain is expected Tuesday, mainly in the northern zone of the region, north and along I-30. Our next widespread rain chance is expected Friday with showers and thunderstorms looking likely. This time, the cold front doesn’t seem to drop our temperatures as significantly as the one last week.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andi Lynn Foshee, DOB: 1/26/1992
Shreveport woman arrested for allegedly attacking officer
Three shootings within four hours.
Several shootings occur within hours; 3 injured, 1 victim fighting for life
Man fatally shot multiple times in Hollywood neighboorhood
Man dies after being found with multiple gunshot wounds
Billy Thomas, DOB: 6/16/1985
Convicted felon arrested after high speed police chase
Staying cooler than average the next few days
Chilly and breezy Sunday

Latest News

Freeze warning again tonight
Austin's Sunday Afternoon Weather Update
Staying cooler than average the next few days
Chilly and breezy Sunday
Staying cooler than average the next few days
Austin's Sunday Morning Weather Update
Chilly but sunny tomorrow
Austin's Saturday Evening Weather Update