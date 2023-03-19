Freeze conditions again tonight; warmer tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! It has been a very nice day across the ArkLaTex, even if it was a bit chilly and windy through the afternoon. Highs reached the low-50s as planned and we have seen plenty of sunshine throughout the day. It has been breezy, which makes the air temperature a bit uncomfortable to be out in if you don’t have a suitable windbreaker. Tonight, freezing conditions are expected once again and because of that, a Freeze Warning has been issued for all counties and parishes until 9 AM.

Tomorrow, sunny skies again with warmer temperatures expected, highs in the low-60s. We will see increasing cloud cover throughout the day with the more filtered sun by midday. Overcast skies will take the ArkLaTex going into the late evening hours. Lows tomorrow night will not be dropping to freezing, we’re looking at the low-40s.

Some rain is expected Tuesday, mainly in the northern zone of the region, north and along I-30. Our next widespread rain chance is expected Friday with showers and thunderstorms looking likely. This time, the cold front doesn’t seem to drop our temperatures as significantly as the one last week.

