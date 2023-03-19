5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash near Henderson

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A five-year-old boy from Mount Enterprise is dead after an ATV crash.

The wreck took place just after 4 p.m. Saturday evening on County Road 485, about 8.5 miles south of Henderson, according to a DPS report.

The 39-year-old driver of the Polaris Ranger attempted to prevent one of the two minor passengers from falling out of the ATV, the report said, but he overcorrected, causing the ATV to flip, ejecting the boy.

DPS said the boy was pronounced dead on the scene. A nine-year-old passenger and the driver were reportedly not injured in the rollover.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.