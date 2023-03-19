300 trees given away at Kroger ahead of Arbor Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Kroger partnered with the City of Shreveport and the Arbor Day Foundation to distribute hundreds of free trees.. 300 trees to be exact.

Shreveport Green leaders say trees make healthy neighborhoods. They also believe the new trees will have a huge environmental impact in Shreveport. Recipients were happy about the eco-friendly efforts.

“I used to live in California and I would always see trash on the beaches. It’s been kind of growing up and seeing all the changes they’re making out there. I’m hoping something like that happens here, cleaning up freeways and inside of the town and making it a priority,” said Sabrina Kelly, a resident who picked up a free tree.

Kroger leaders believe this event served a good purpose in building a stronger community in Shreveport.

