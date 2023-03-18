Sunny Saturday but very cold tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Not much to discuss regarding the weather this weekend or the next few days besides the cold conditions. Highs today will struggle to reach the mid-50s but the sunshine should be plentiful. Freeze conditions are expected across the ArkLaTex tonight, so I hope you have heeded the warnings about not planting quite yet! It’s going to be a bit windy today as well. Tonight, lows will drop to the low-30s.

Tomorrow will be similar and even sunnier. Highs in the low to mid-50s and a bit breezy throughout the day. We will not be seeing much for rain chances for several days, so that is the really good news about the forecast. It will, again, get quite cold tomorrow night with lows in the low-30s.

WE will warm up in the coming days with highs in the low-80s expected by the midpoint of this coming week. Dry conditions are expected until late week.

