Marshall man dies of gunshot wound to abdomen; suspect arrested

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - A suspect who was arrested for an alleged assault with a deadly weapon has his charges upgraded to murder when the victim dies in the hospital.

On March 16, the Marshall Police Department (MPD) responded to a call from Adrian Rashad Ward, 34, on the 2100 block of Randolph Street. In his 911 call, Ward told police he had been shot. When officers arrived they discovered Ward had a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Ward was transported to a local hospital, later dying from his injuries.

Later that day, the investigation led MPD detectives to arrest an alleged suspect, Johnathan Antione Reeves, 28, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Those charges have now been upgraded to murder.

Reeves is in custody at the Harrison County Jail.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Mr. Ward,” said Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth.

