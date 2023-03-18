Freeze conditions likely tonight; tomorrow night

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Continued quiet weather in the ArkLaTex with very few changes from this morning, especially with regard to the next few days. A Freeze Warning will be in place tonight for the entire ArkLaTex and that warning will be in place tomorrow as well. We will see temperatures drop to the low-30s, and some folks may see the upper-20s. If you have planted already, cover your plants! With a cloth, not plastic.

Tomorrow will be similar and even sunnier. Highs tomorrow will reach the low to mid-50s and a bit breezy throughout the day. We will not see much rain chances for several days, so that is the good news about the forecast. It will, again, get quite cold tomorrow night with lows in the low-30s.

We will warm up in the coming days with highs in the low-80s expected by the midpoint of this coming week. Rain chances will move in Tuesday but these showers are not likely to amount to much in terms of significant impact on your day. It appears our next chance for thunderstorms will move in Thursday night into Friday.

