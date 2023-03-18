Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

CDC: Recalled eye drops linked to vision loss, eye removal, death

Recalled eye drops has caused serious infections, leading to lasting damage in some people.
Recalled eye drops has caused serious infections, leading to lasting damage in some people.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Recalled eye drops have been linked to dozens of dangerous infections and at least one death.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified 68 patients in 16 states with infections from Global Pharma Healthcare’s Artificial Tears Lubricant Eye Drops.

The artificial tears, distributed by Ezricare and Delsam Pharma, were first recalled in February.

According to the CDC, patients were infected by a rare strain of drug-resistant bacteria never before reported in the U.S.

Eight patients reported losing vision, and four had to have eyeballs surgically removed.

One person died.

The CDC says anyone who has used Ezricare or Delsam Pharma’s artificial tears and has signs of an eye infection should seek medical care immediately.

Symptoms include discharge from the eye, eye pain or discomfort, increased light sensitivity and blurry vision.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andi Lynn Foshee, DOB: 1/26/1992
Shreveport woman arrested for allegedly attacking officer
LSU Health Shreveport
LSU Health Shreveport’s medical education program put on probation
2 arrested for allegedly cashing fraudulent checks at Shreveport-Bossier casinos
Billy Thomas, DOB: 6/16/1985
Convicted felon arrested after high speed police chase
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Bossier City man allegedly responsible for high speed chase in west Texas that left 4 people dead

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the social and economic development of...
Facing arrest warrant, Russia’s Putin visits annexed Crimea
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Trump expects to be arrested Tuesday as DA eyes charges
A woman posing as an employee for Child Protective Services allegedly kidnapped a girl in...
Woman accused of posing as Child Protective Services worker to take baby
Three shootings within four hours.
3 separate shootings occur within 4 hours; 1 victim fighting for life