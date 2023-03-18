3 separate shootings occur within 4 hours; 1 victim fighting for life

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three victims suffer from gunshot wounds, and one of them is fighting for their life after a violent four hours in Shreveport.

Three shootings occurred late at night, on March 17 and into the early morning of March 18, within four hours of each other.

At 11:07 p.m., on March 17, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting victim on the 3020 block of Colquitt Road. When officers arrived they discovered a man who had been shot. The victim told SPD that he was visiting his girlfriend when he came into contact with her ex-boyfriend.

The ex-boyfriend and the victim got into a dispute and the suspect shot the victim in the buttocks and then fled.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for what appeared to be a life-threatening injury.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

At 11:52 p.m., on March 17, SPD responded to a shooting report on the 1600 block of Oakdale Street. When officers arrived they met a victim who told them he was walking in the area when shots were fired from an unknown source. The man was shot in the leg.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

At 2:58 a.m., on March 18, SPD responded to a report of a woman being shot on the 1900 block of Patzman Street, at the Canaan Village Apartments. When officers arrived the victim told them she was walking in the apartment complex when a dark-colored vehicle approached and slowed down. She began to run and someone from the vehicle shot her in the leg.

The vehicle fled from the scene of the shooting immediately.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

