SUSLA announces next chancellor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Southern University System unanimously approved President Dennis Shields’ recommendation for chancellor Friday, March 17.

Aubra Gantt, a native of Shreveport, will serve as the university’s next chancellor.

Gantt has more than 25 years of experience in postsecondary education, and has also served in a number of state government, academic affairs, student affairs, enrollment management, and clinical/behavioral and mental health roles. Gantt’s most recent position was as a clinician in Phoenix, Ariz.

“She [Gantt] is a product of Southern University and this community,” said Sam Gilliam, a board member. “Southern and Shreveport are proving to be training grounds for leadership.”

“It is good to be home,” said Gantt, a graduate of Green Oaks High School in Shreveport. “I am an alumnus of SUSLA, Southern University Baton Rouge, and Southern University at New Orleans. All of this [career successes] is because of the foundation laid for me by Southern University educational system.”

Gantt says she plans to continue SUSLA’s success as the only historically Black two-year campus in the country.

“When we are collaborative, committed, and courageous, then we will be on our way to being unapologetically excellent,” she said.

DETAILS FROM SUSLA

Gantt began her professional educational career at SUSLA, where she served in numerous positions, including Educational Talent Search counselor with the TRIO programs. She served as dean of enrollment management at Scottsdale Community College in the Maricopa Community College District, one of the largest two-year college systems in the nation.

Gantt is the founding vice president for academic outreach and student success at the Tarrant County College (TCC) Connect Campus in Fort Worth, Texas, one of the most comprehensive community colleges in the nation. She also served as registrar at the TCC Northwest Campus for 13 years.

With 15 years of college teaching and counseling experience, Gantt has served as an adjunct instructor at TCC; Tarleton State University in Fort Worth, Texas; and Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Ariz.

Gantt holds a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies from Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge; a master’s degree in social work from Southern University at New Orleans, and a doctorate of education in higher education administration from the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas.

