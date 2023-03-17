Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Pedestrian hit, killed by highway patrol vehicle, police say

Authorities in Mississippi say a woman was struck and killed on an interstate by a highway patrol vehicle. (Source: WDAM)
By Xaniel Steele, Ann Barnett and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - Law enforcement in Mississippi says a woman was killed early Friday morning while she was in the middle of a highway.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the woman was in the middle of U.S. 49 at about 3 a.m. when she was hit by a passing Mississippi Highway Patrol vehicle.

WDAM reports the unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A portion of the interstate in Forest County was closed at the scene of the crash for several hours.

Authorities said it wasn’t immediately known why the woman was in the middle of the road as their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU Health Shreveport
LSU Health Shreveport’s medical education program put on probation
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Bossier City man allegedly responsible for high speed chase in west Texas that left 4 people dead
An investigator enters 71-year-old Mark L. Hailey’s home in the 100 block of Jim Bell Road...
NPSO: Shreveport businessman killed, truck stolen in home invasion in Natchitoches Parish
Ryan Clark, 34, pleaded guilty on March 1 to felony charges of second-degree rape, molestation...
Louisiana man to be chemically castrated after juvenile rape conviction
2 arrested for allegedly cashing fraudulent checks at Shreveport-Bossier casinos

Latest News

Meeting in the White House Oval Office, President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Leo Varadkar...
Biden cheers for Irish bonds, unity on St. Patrick’s Day
Three teen girls are dead, and another remains in the hospital after a rollover crash in Arizona.
Police: 3 teens killed in crash after 16-year-old driver loses control while speeding
Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire,’ ‘John Wick’ actor, dies at age 60, reports say
Inmates in Little River County, Ark. moved into a new facility Friday, March 17, 2023.
Little River Co. inmates moved to new facility
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Feb....
Dems say many foreign gifts to Trump remain unaccounted for