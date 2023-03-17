Ask the Doctor
New training center opens at Texarkana college

University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana
University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Thursday, March 16, the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Farmer’s Bank and Trust Workforce Center officially opened on the Texarkana campus.

The new 14,754-square-foot building serves as a modern employment training center for students in Southwest Arkansas and houses the Arkansas High School Collegiate Academy and the Secondary Career and Technical Education Center.

“We are winners because we know this new building will transform lives to live and work in our area,” UAHT Chancellor Christine Holt said.

“This is how you create dynamic communities with education opportunities feeding the work force,” said Donald Bobbitt, president of the University of Arkansas System.

The new building was a $4 million investment on the campus.

