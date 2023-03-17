New training center opens at Texarkana college

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Thursday, March 16, the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Farmer’s Bank and Trust Workforce Center officially opened on the Texarkana campus.

The new 14,754-square-foot building serves as a modern employment training center for students in Southwest Arkansas and houses the Arkansas High School Collegiate Academy and the Secondary Career and Technical Education Center.

“We are winners because we know this new building will transform lives to live and work in our area,” UAHT Chancellor Christine Holt said.

“This is how you create dynamic communities with education opportunities feeding the work force,” said Donald Bobbitt, president of the University of Arkansas System.

The new building was a $4 million investment on the campus.

