Man arrested for alleged sexual relationship with 14-year-old

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An 18-year-old man was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old.

On March 15, the Shreveport Police Department responded to a report of a sexual assault on the 2900 block of Glenwick Street. When officers arrived they were asked to investigate allegations involving Edward Moses, 18.

During SPD’s investigation, officers learned Moses was allegedly involved in a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old child.

The Shreveport Police Department Sex Crime Unit was contacted, and Moses was arrested for one count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

