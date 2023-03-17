Furry Friends Friday: Happy, energetic Molly Brown seeks an active home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A sweet energetic german shepherd mix is looking for her fur-ever home!

On March 17, our new unsinkable, unstoppable, and wiggly doggo friend, Molly Brown visits the KSLA Café. Molly is about 5 months old and she is a german shepherd mix.

She has been in the shelter since early Feb. and has been waiting a bit for her fur-ever home. Molly would be perfect for an active home that will get out with her and take her for runs. Molly is still a puppy and will get a little bit bigger.

If you are interested in adopting, be sure to bring your pet to Caddo Parish Animal Services (CPAS), 1500 Monty Street, to meet Molly Brown or other furry friends.

Also starting today, CPAS will be hosting an “It’s Your Lucky Day to Find A Furry Friend” event. On March 17, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., adoptions will be $17, and on Saturday, March 18, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., adoptions will be $18. The event is being held at the CPAS building.

Refreshments will also be served during the event and goodie bags will be given to adopters.

Facebook post about the event:

