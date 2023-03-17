Defenders of Liberty Air Show enhances public awareness of U.S. Air Force capabilities

BARKSDALE AIRFORCE BASE, La. (KSLA) - The air show will highlight the outstanding skills and capabilities of the U.S. Air Force and showcase Shreveport-Bossier as the home of the B-52.

On Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26, the Defenders of Liberty Air Show is set to entertain and show off the skills and abilities of the U.S. Air Force and Barksdale Air Force Base with static displays and aerobatic performances.

The airshow is organized and hosted by the 2nd Bomb Wing of Barksdale Air Force Base The event also showcases Shreveport-Bossier City as the home of the B-52, pays tribute to service members, and supports the recruiting arm of the United States Armed Forces.

You and your family and friends are invited to spend the day enjoying the thrilling displays at the nation’s premier strategic bomber base. Food and drinks will be available to purchase. No glass bottles, grills, or cooking devices will be permitted.

Schedule:

March 25 and March 26.

Gates open at 9:00 a.m. and the show starts at 11:00 a.m.

The show ends at approximately 4:00 p.m.

Activities:

U.S. Navy Blue angels

Red Bull Aviation

Rob Holland, full-time airshow pilot

Virtual Aircraft Tours

Admission and parking are free. Reserved seating is available by visiting https://defendersoflibertyairshow.com/reserved-seating.

For more information about the event, visit https://defendersoflibertyairshow.com/index.php.

