Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Defenders of Liberty Air Show enhances public awareness of U.S. Air Force capabilities

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARKSDALE AIRFORCE BASE, La. (KSLA) - The air show will highlight the outstanding skills and capabilities of the U.S. Air Force and showcase Shreveport-Bossier as the home of the B-52.

On Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26, the Defenders of Liberty Air Show is set to entertain and show off the skills and abilities of the U.S. Air Force and Barksdale Air Force Base with static displays and aerobatic performances.

The airshow is organized and hosted by the 2nd Bomb Wing of Barksdale Air Force Base The event also showcases Shreveport-Bossier City as the home of the B-52, pays tribute to service members, and supports the recruiting arm of the United States Armed Forces.

You and your family and friends are invited to spend the day enjoying the thrilling displays at the nation’s premier strategic bomber base. Food and drinks will be available to purchase. No glass bottles, grills, or cooking devices will be permitted.

Schedule:

  • March 25 and March 26.
  • Gates open at 9:00 a.m. and the show starts at 11:00 a.m.
  • The show ends at approximately 4:00 p.m.

Activities:

  • U.S. Navy Blue angels
  • Red Bull Aviation
  • Rob Holland, full-time airshow pilot
  • Virtual Aircraft Tours

Admission and parking are free. Reserved seating is available by visiting https://defendersoflibertyairshow.com/reserved-seating.

For more information about the event, visit https://defendersoflibertyairshow.com/index.php.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU Health Shreveport
LSU Health Shreveport’s medical education program put on probation
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Bossier City man allegedly responsible for high speed chase in west Texas that left 4 people dead
An investigator enters 71-year-old Mark L. Hailey’s home in the 100 block of Jim Bell Road...
NPSO: Shreveport businessman killed, truck stolen in home invasion in Natchitoches Parish
Samantha Alexander, 28, and her 7-and 8-year-old daughters drowned while visiting a secluded...
Mother, 2 daughters drown off La. coast; 9-year-old rescued
Ryan Clark, 34, pleaded guilty on March 1 to felony charges of second-degree rape, molestation...
Louisiana man to be chemically castrated after juvenile rape conviction

Latest News

Crawfest kicks-off festivities at Betty Virginia Park
Crawfest kicks-off festivities with Cajun cuisine, music
Defenders of Liberty Air Show to show off amazing skills
Defenders of Liberty Airshow shows-off amazing skills
318 Day Festival celebrates the area's culture
318 Day festival highlights the area's amazing culture
Crawfest returns with new 'Maker Space' for art vendors
Crawfest adds new 'Maker Space' for art vendors