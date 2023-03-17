Crawfest kicks-off festivities with Cajun cuisine, music

SHREVEPORT, La. (ARK-LA-TEX WEEKEND) - Crawfest returns bigger than ever, celebrating Cajun food, Shreveport and Louisiana culture.

On March 17 - 19, Crawfest returns to celebrate with Cajun food, art, drinks, live music, and fun at Shreveport’s historic Betty Virginia Park, 3901 Fairfield Avenue. Activities begin at 3 p.m. on Friday. The event is a 3-day event with plenty of festivities and has a historical turnout

This is the fifth year the festival has been held at Betty Virginia Park. 2017 was the Crawfest’s debut and the event hosted over 6,000 people. In 2018 the crowd reached 10,000, making it the largest gathering in the park’s history according to the Crawfest website. Then in 2022, the crowds grew even bigger with over 12,000 attendees. We will see if those records will be broken this year.

Dates and Times:

Friday, March 17, from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 18, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 19, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Music line-up schedule:

The music line-up will have top local talents and nationally recognized acts.

Friday, March 17

Bond Plus 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Tipsey 6:15 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

Bayou Gypsy 11 a.m – 12:30 p.m.

Ouro Boar 1:00 p.m. – 2 p.m.

PMLVVRS 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Maggie Rose 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Sister Hazel 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 19

Jump Hounds 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Stoop Kids 1:30 PM – 3 p.m.

Flow Tribe 3:30 PM – 5 p.m.

George Porter Jr. 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Food Vendors:

Plenty of amazing food vendors will be on-site for attendees to enjoy.

Maker Space vendors:

A new part of Crawfest is being added. C&C Mercantile & Lighting and Anti-Pest are bringing some of the best artists and makers from the area.

Tickets to the event cost $10 for the one-day pass and $15 for the 3-day pass. The event also offers a VIP pass for $100, including admission to Crawfest for all three days, one ticket for a featured meal each day, five drink tickets each day, and a priority festival entrance with a private VIP tent and seating.

To purchase your tickets or get more details about the event, visit https://shreveportevent.com/events/crawfest/ or check out the Facebook page.

