Cool weekend ahead with frost and freeze conditions likely

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The last weekend of winter will definitely feel like the season. Temperatures will be running 15-20 degrees below average for this time of year with frost and freeze conditions looking likely through Monday morning. Other than the cool weather, the pattern remains quiet with rain chances not expected to return again until later next week.

Clouds will provide enough of blanket tonight to limit frost and freeze potential for nearly all of the ArkLaTex. The exception will be for areas north of I-30 where we could dip to near freezing by morning. Make sure to protect the plants tonight that may be impacted by the cold air.

Gray skies will stick around on Saturday. Temperatures will struggle to warm up much and are only expected to reach the low to mid 50s for highs.

A frost and freeze is likely for all but the far southern ArkLaTex Saturday night. Temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 20s to low 30s across the area.

Sunday will bring back a little sunshine, but we’ll continue to stay on the cool side with afternoon highs only reaching the low 50s in most areas.

Another frost and freeze is likely Sunday night into Monday morning. Spring officially arrives Monday, but we’ll remain cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

A warm up will begin starting on Tuesday. High temperatures will be back in the 60s then, 70s on Wednesday and maybe around 80 again on Thursday. A few showers could return Wednesday or Thursday, but our next best chance of rain will likely hold off until later Thursday night and into Friday.

Have a great weekend!

