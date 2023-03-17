Convicted felon arrested after high speed police chase

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has arrested a convicted felon for allegedly leading officers on a high speed chase.

Police say on March 16 around 5:15 p.m., SPD officers tried to perform a traffic stop in the 4200 block of Curtis Lane. Police say the suspect, later identified as Billy Thomas, 37, refused to stop.

Thomas was wanted for home invasion in connection with an incident that happened March 3 in the 4800 block of Gloria Drive.

Police say they were eventually able to stop Thomas, and he was taken into custody. He was arrested and charged with home invasion, property damage, flight in a vehicle, resisting arrest, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Thomas was previously convicted of violent offenses, police say.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.