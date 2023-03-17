Chilly air moving in behind a cold front

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and Happy St. Patrick’s Day! The strong cold front that brought severe weather to parts of the ArkLaTex last night has cleared the region ending our storm threat but scattered showers will still linger through the morning. It has turned windy and sharply colder behind the front with temperatures now in the 40s for many locations but feeling much colder with the wind.

As we head into the afternoon, our sky will become partly cloudy and it will stay breezy and chilly with temperatures only warming into the mid 50s.

Looking ahead to Saturday, clouds will increase from the southwest so don’t expect much sunshine during the day. The lack of sun combined with a northwest breeze will keep it feeling chilly with highs again in the mid 50s.

A shot of even colder air will then arrive from the north Saturday night with temperatures plunging to near freezing for many areas by early Sunday morning.

Sunday looks partly cloudy but very chilly with highs only in the low 50s and then a widespread hard freeze looks likely Sunday night as temperatures fall to near freezing along and south of I-20 and into the 20s for locations north.

Spring officially arrives next Monday and right on cue, Mother Nature will bring a return of warmer temperatures. Still cool for Monday with highs in the 50s but after that we’ll see a steady warming trend.

Expect mid 60s Tuesday, mid 70s Wednesday and then we soar into the low 80s by next Thursday!

Have a great weekend!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.