Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Volcanic activity discovered on Venus

The finding is the first direct geological evidence of recent volcanic activity on Venus’...
The finding is the first direct geological evidence of recent volcanic activity on Venus’ surface.(NASA, JPL-CALTECH, CNN, NASA/JPL-Caltech)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists have discovered new evidence of volcanic activity on Venus.

NASA’s Magellan spacecraft captured images of the planet’s surface in the early 1900s and scientists looking back over the decades-old images spotted a volcanic vent.

They say it changed shape and got much bigger over the span of eight months.

The finding is the first direct geological evidence of recent volcanic activity on Venus’ surface.

Venus is the closest planetary neighbor to Earth. It’s similar in both size and composition and it’s sometimes referred to as Earth’s twin.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Alex Washington (left) and Christopher Dooley, known as Hurricane Chris (right)
Hurricane Chris acquitted of murder charge
Shreveport native Christopher Dooley (right), a rapper who goes by the name Hurricane Chris,...
Mothers of Hurricane Chris, slain man react to rapper’s acquittal on murder charge
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park
An investigator enters 71-year-old Mark L. Hailey’s home in the 100 block of Jim Bell Road...
NPSO: Shreveport businessman killed, truck stolen in home invasion in Natchitoches Parish
Syokisi Sibetaug, 31.
Man suffering from developmental issues missing from Bossier City

Latest News

Heads shaved against children’s cancer at Geaux Bald fundraiser
Heads shaved against children’s cancer at Geaux Bald fundraiser
Geaux Bald fundraiser raising money for a good cause
Geaux Bald fundraiser raising money for a good cause
FILE - Approximately 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol...
FBI: Newspaper editor interfered with police at Capitol riot
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Grady County, Okla., Sheriff's Office shows...
GRAPHIC: Man pleads guilty to killing 3, cutting heart from one in Oklahoma
Organizations to give away 300 trees to community members