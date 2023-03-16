Storms today followed by much colder air tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A southerly flow out ahead of the next storm system has allowed much warmer air to spread north into the ArkLaTex this morning with wake up temperatures already in the mid to upper 50s. We are also seeing more clouds thanks to increased moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

Heading into the afternoon, storms will start to fire up as a strong cold front approaches from the west. A few of these initial storms could turn severe with some hail and wind potential but the greater severe threat this afternoon will stay to our west across central Oklahoma and Texas.

By tonight, a larger line of storms will organize along the cold front and then sweep east through the entire ArkLaTex and this will be our best chance of getting severe weather. The main threat with tonight’s storms will be damaging wind gusts but we could also see a few brief tornadoes spin up along that line.

Showers will linger into Friday morning before some clearing arrives during the afternoon. It will be windy and sharply cooler behind the front with highs struggling to reach the low 50s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it will stay quite chilly with highs both Saturday and Sunday only in the mid 50s which is about 15 degrees below normal. Overnight lows will fall into the 30s both nights with some potential of 20s in our northern zones. A widespread frost and freeze is looking likely for the ArkLaTex!

Next week starts off chilly in the mid 50s but we’ll see a gradual warming trend each day with highs by next Wednesday returning to the 70s. It also looks like a fairly quiet stretch of weather with no major systems in sight at least through the middle of next week.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

