Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

State trooper accused of allowing girlfriend to access sensitive police information

Trooper Mitchell Paz is accused of allowing his girlfriend to access sensitive police information. (Source: WFSB)
By Evan Sobol, Stephanie Simoni and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TERRYVILLE, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A trooper in Connecticut is accused of allowing his girlfriend to access sensitive state police information.

Connecticut authorities report on Jan. 9 they learned that 29-year-old trooper Mitchell Paz was possibly allowing third-party access to the state police reporting system.

Paz is accused of permitting his girlfriend, Amanda Marino, to access the state police reporting system. They said she was checking on the father, Shawn Roka, of her child’s alleged charges.

WFSB reports the investigation stemmed from a love triangle with the sharing of information hampering an ongoing state police investigation.

Roka is accused of selling drugs and Marino reportedly was using Paz’s laptop to find out information about who may have informed police about his reported crimes.

State police said they have computer evidence and revealing text messages between the parties involved.

According to authorities, Paz has been arrested and placed on administrative leave while the situation remains under investigation. He is facing charges that include computer crimes.

State police said Paz is scheduled in court on March 29.

Roka has been charged with conspiracy to commit computer crimes while Marino is facing computer crimes charges, authorities said.

Paz has been a member of the Connecticut State Police since 2015.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Alex Washington (left) and Christopher Dooley, known as Hurricane Chris (right)
Hurricane Chris acquitted of murder charge
Southern Classic Chicken is opening a new location in Bossier City, La. soon!
New Southern Classic location opening soon in Bossier City
U.S. Air Force Maj. Lauren Olme, 77th Weapons Squadron assistant director of operations, and...
Air Force major becomes one of first pilots to fly a supersonic aircraft while pregnant
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park
Platinum record-selling artist Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is interested in Shreveport’s...
50 Cent interested in Millennium Studios

Latest News

A Canadian Pacific train sits idle on the tracks March 21, 2022, at the main CP Rail train yard...
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern merger bolsters talk of Amtrak service along I-20 corridor
High-speed chase from Bossier to Shreveport ends in wreck
High-speed chase from Bossier City to Shreveport ends in crash
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is a ballistic missile...
North Korea launches ICBM before South Korea-Japan summit
The fifth annual Crawfest is being held March 17-19, 2023 at Betty Virginia Park.
Residents raise concerns about upcoming Crawfest at Betty Virginia Park
2 railway companies on the road to merging
2 railway companies on the road to merging