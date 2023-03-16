Severe weather possible through this evening and into tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Showers and thunderstorms will track through the ArkLaTex into tonight with a risk of severe weather especially during the evening hours. A strong cold front will bring an end to the stormy weather, but look for much cooler conditions for the weekend with frost and freeze potential in some areas through early next week.

A few areas of showers and storms will continue through this afternoon. Severe potential looks limited but a few storms could produce small hail and wind gusts up to 40mph. A round of stronger storms is expected to push into the area during the evening hours arriving first around the I-30 corridor and then gradually pushing through the remainder of east Texas and into northwest Louisiana. The threat of severe weather is highest across northeast Texas, southeast Oklahoma and parts of southwest Arkansas. Look for the strongest storms here between 6pm and 9pm. As storms push south and east into northwest Louisiana during the mid to late evening hours, they could still pack a punch, but the severe threat will be diminishing.

Damaging wind gusts are the primary severe threat. The strongest storms could also produce some quarter-sized hail. The tornado risk is low but not zero and a brief spin-up or 2 are certainly possible especially across the I-30 corridor early this evening.

The threat of severe weather should exit the area around 1 or 2am, but rain may linger into Friday morning in some areas. Temperatures will turn sharply cooler overnight with most of us waking up into the upper 30s and low to mid 40s Friday morning.

After some morning rain Friday, we’ll dry out into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will remain cool as we battle a north wind. Afternoon highs will only reach the low to mid 50s.

The weekend is looking cloudy, but dry, and continued cool. Afternoon highs will stay in the mid 50s with morning lows in the 30s. Northern portions of the ArkLaTex could see near freezing temperatures Saturday and Sunday mornings with patchy frost elsewhere.

Another chance at a frost or freeze is likely Monday morning before temperatures begin a slow recovery next week. We’ll still only see highs in the 50s Monday, but 60s are back on Tuesday and we’ll likely see 70 degrees again by Wednesday. More rain is likely later next week.

Have a safe night!

