Plant nursery suffers from cold weather; tips on how to save flowers

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A cold front is expected in a few days, so some people might be concerned with their flower beds and potted plants like the owner of Freeman’s Nursery.

Curtis Freeman is the owner of Freeman’s Nursery in Bowie County, and the flowers at this wholesale nursery are in bloom and good shape. He said the flowers are prepared for the weather pattern as the temperatures fluctuate from springlike temperatures back to winter temperatures.

Freeman said he’s been through his share of cold winters.

“I’ve been through a lot of winters, good ones [and] bad ones,” Freeman said.

Freeman said they’re prepared for the weather pattern the area has experienced this winter.

“We heat all the houses. They are all heated,” Freeman said.

That’s not the case for most homeowners. Freeman’s Nursery has served the area nearly 100 years and Curtis tells us he considers this winter as a normal year for our area, but the cold weather is still having a negative effect on his business.

“Every time it is a forecast of cold weather, it slows business down like the one coming up for the weekend,” Freeman said.

Freeman said the cold weather is adding to the cost of fuel keeping the greenhouses at the right temperature. He supplies inventory to around 1,000 nurseries in the ArkLaTex region. He said this year many people began planting too soon.

Freeman said if you have begun planting to soon, there is still a way to save the flowers and plants.

“You can cover it Friday night [and] Saturday night through Monday night. You can cover it with sheets or whatever. If it is something tender that might freeze, give it a little protection. It will probably be alright.”

Freeman said it might be good to wait another two weeks before planting this spring.

