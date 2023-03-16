Outage impacts Village Water customers in Forest Hills, Merrywoods neighborhoods

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A water outage is impacting two Bossier Parish neighborhoods served by Village Water System.

Affected by the outage that started about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15 are the Forest Hills and Merrywoods neighborhoods.

Workers still were investigating the source of the problem Wednesday night.

“The software, we believe that’s working,” District 2 Police Juror Glenn Benton told KSLA News 12. “We think we have a busted line someplace.”

Crews were waiting on the engineer to arrive to help determine where a pipeline might be broken in the Wafer Road area.

Their efforts to pinpoint the problem are complicated by it being nighttime.

There’s no estimate as yet on when the issue will be resolved. And depending on what they find, a boil advisory could be a possibility.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

