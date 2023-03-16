Organizations to give away 300 trees to community members

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A community tree distribution event is set for 9 a.m. on Friday, March 17.

Shreveport Green, Arbor Day Foundation and the Kroger Co. Zero Hunger/Zero Waste Foundation are joining forces to giveaway 300 trees.

“Trees make healthy neighborhoods. Within five years, the positive environmental impacts of these 300 trees can include an approximate reduction of 58,000 pounds in carbon emissions, as well as potentially alleviating 260,000 gallons of water making it into flood prone areas. But first they need to be planted,” said Donna Curtis with Shreveport Green.

The trees will be given on a first come, first served basis. Tree types will include Shumard Oak, Live Oak, Red Maple, Bald Cypress and Magnolia.

Volunteers will pass out the trees at the Kroger on 9484 Ellerbe Road.

