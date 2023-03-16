Ask the Doctor
NPSO: Shreveport businessman killed, truck stolen in home invasion in Natchitoches Parish

His pickup was found abandoned two days after he was found dead
An investigator enters 71-year-old Mark L. Hailey’s home in the 100 block of Jim Bell Road...
An investigator enters 71-year-old Mark L. Hailey’s home in the 100 block of Jim Bell Road north of Campti on March 14, 2023.(Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CAMPTI, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport businessman was killed and his pickup was stolen during a home invasion in Natchitoches Parish, authorities said.

Now 71-year-old Mark L. Hailey’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Hailey owned Fat Daddy’s Crawfish in Shreveport and at one time owned Fat Daddy’s Crawfish on Texas Street in Natchitoches, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office reported.

Sheriff’s deputies found Hailey dead on the floor of his residence in the 100 block of Jim Bell Road north of Campti about 11:12 p.m. Tuesday, March 14.

A relative told them that he went to the home to check on his uncle and found the front door breached and his uncle lying on the floor unresponsive. They also learned that Hailey’s 2015 Ford F-350 was missing from the residence.

The coroner’s office pronounced Hailey dead at the scene from apparent blunt- and sharp-force trauma, authorities said. His body was taken to Shreveport for an autopsy.

Detectives brought in special lighting to assist them while they photographed and processed the crime scene throughout Tuesday night.

Mark L. Hailey’s 2015 Ford F-350 pickup was found abandoned on Tauzin Island Road in the Grand...
Mark L. Hailey’s 2015 Ford F-350 pickup was found abandoned on Tauzin Island Road in the Grand Ecore area near Natchitoches on the morning of March 15, 2023.(Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

Shortly after 7:30 a.m. Thursday, March 15, dispatchers received a call about a suspicious vehicle abandoned on Tauzin Island Road in the Grand Ecore area near Natchitoches. Deputies discovered that it was Hailey’s truck.

A team of detectives worked throughout Thursday interviewing family members and friends of Hailey.

“Our detectives, in conjunction with assistance from the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office and Northwest Louisiana Crime Lab, are working tirelessly in an effort to identify the person or persons responsible for this senseless crime of violence,” Sheriff Stuart Wright said.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about this case to call the Sheriff’s Office’s criminal investigations division at (318) 357-7830.

Tips also can be submitted anonymously by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone or by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential, and the caller can receive a cash reward up to $2,500 for the arrest of an offender.

