LSU Health Shreveport’s medical education program put on probation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The School of Medicine at LSU Health Shreveport has received official notice that its medical education program has been put on probation by the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME). However, the program is still fully accredited.

LSU Health Shreveport made the announcement March 10 after a virtual survey visit was done April 25 through 27.

“We accept the LCME report and decision and are using this opportunity to expedite enhancements to our medical education program, many of which were already underway prior to the LCME site visit,” Dr. David Lewis, dean of the School of Medicine, and Dr. David Guzick, chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport, said in a statement.

The dean and chancellor say the LCME review found a number of areas of concern in terms of curricular and non-curricular accreditation standards. The school’s status will be reassessed in 2024. The statement says they aim to achieve compliance with LCME standards and create a “national model of medical education” to ensure graduates go on to achieve great things in the field of medicine. Drs. Lewis and Guzick go on to say they’ve already begun addressing LCME’s concerns by taking the following actions:

Welcoming new chancellor, Dr. David Guzick , on Jan. 9

The hiring of Dr. Kelly Pagidas on Feb. 1, as the associate dean of medical education. Dr. Pagidas has begun the process of fundamentally restructuring the administration, content, and learning methods of the school’s educational program, with realignment of faculty participation.

Reshaping our curriculum, focused on the presentation of content – scientific knowledge, clinical skills, and other competencies such as communication skills, team-based practice, and evidence-based medicine – in a proportion and sequence that will best prepare graduates for the future

The process of strengthening engagement of our faculty and students has begun, with implementation of the new educational program to begin with the Fall 2023 semester

The statement says active learning instructional strategies and expanded levels of clinical skills simulation and healthcare technologies will be happening in LSU Health Shreveport’s newly built educational facility, the Center for Medical Education. This building will also have space for student wellness and mindfulness, the statement says.

