Heads shaved against children’s cancer at Geaux Bald fundraiser

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three Mudbugs are joining in on the Geaux Bald fundraiser and getting their heads shaved for a good cause.

On March 16, the LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine student organization will host the annual fundraiser, Shave Day to help fund the St. Baldrick’s Foundation. Shave Day inspires students, faculty, and community members to shave or cut their hair to raise money for pediatric cancer. The event is being held at LSU Health Shreveport, 1501 Kings Highway, and starts at 12 p.m. and goes until 3 p.m.

Since 2005, the St. Baldrick’s Foundation has funded more than $286 million in research grants to find cures for kids suffering from cancer and Geaux Bald is one of the top fundraising events, having raised more than $50,000 in one event.

In the U.S. one in every five children that are diagnosed with cancer will not survive. Since St. Baldrick’s Foundation began the 5-year survival rate has risen from above 79% to 85%.

This year, three Mudbugs will be participating in the fundraiser and getting their heads shaved.

Parking will be available in the Chancellor’s Lot, across from the Subway on Kings Highway.

