Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Fortnite maker to pay $245 million for tricking users

The FTC has accused Fortnite of tricking players into incurring unwanted charges.
The FTC has accused Fortnite of tricking players into incurring unwanted charges.(Fortnite / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Gamers who play Fortnite can receive refunds for some past purchases they did not want to buy.

The Federal Trade Commission announced Tuesday that it has finalized an order requiring Epic Games to pay $245 million to users tricked into making unwanted or unauthorized purchases.

Epic says players can get refunds in several ways, including a cancel purchase feature for some items and self-service refunds for others.

Users can also have their bank reverse unauthorized transactions.

Fortnite says it will only disable accounts that indicate fraud.

The FTC accused Fortnite of using a confusing button configuration where players would press a single button and incur unwanted charges.

When customers disputed the charges with their credit card companies, the FTC says Epic locked their accounts.

The agency also accused the game maker of making it easy for children to rack up unauthorized charges without their parents’ consent.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Alex Washington (left) and Christopher Dooley, known as Hurricane Chris (right)
Hurricane Chris acquitted of murder charge
Shreveport native Christopher Dooley (right), a rapper who goes by the name Hurricane Chris,...
Mothers of Hurricane Chris, slain man react to rapper’s acquittal on murder charge
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park
An investigator enters 71-year-old Mark L. Hailey’s home in the 100 block of Jim Bell Road...
NPSO: Shreveport businessman killed, truck stolen in home invasion in Natchitoches Parish
Syokisi Sibetaug, 31.
Man suffering from developmental issues missing from Bossier City

Latest News

Heads shaved against children’s cancer at Geaux Bald fundraiser
Heads shaved against children’s cancer at Geaux Bald fundraiser
Geaux Bald fundraiser raising money for a good cause
Geaux Bald fundraiser raising money for a good cause
11% of Americans plan to buy a home this year
Study: 11% of Americans plan to buy a home this year
A television screen displaying financial news is seen inside one of First Republic Bank's...
AP sources: Banks working on rescue plan for First Republic
Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies...
Man dies after being trapped in grain bin, officials say