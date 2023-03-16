Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Financial expert discusses bank crash, seizure

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank crashing late last week, which resulted in the second-largest bank failure in history, KSLA spent some time Wednesday, March 15 talking dollars and cents with Colin Evans, of Evans Financial Group.

During the interview, Evans discusses what exactly happened and why.

Signature Bank in New York was also just seized Monday. Evans touches on what the banking industry and federal government are during to reassure the public that this isn’t going to cause a domino effect with other banks and eventually lead to a global panic.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Alex Washington (left) and Christopher Dooley, known as Hurricane Chris (right)
Hurricane Chris acquitted of murder charge
Southern Classic Chicken is opening a new location in Bossier City, La. soon!
New Southern Classic location opening soon in Bossier City
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park
U.S. Air Force Maj. Lauren Olme, 77th Weapons Squadron assistant director of operations, and...
Air Force major becomes one of first pilots to fly a supersonic aircraft while pregnant
Platinum record-selling artist Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is interested in Shreveport’s...
50 Cent interested in Millennium Studios

Latest News

Financial expert discusses bank crash, seizure
Financial expert discusses bank crash, seizure
An investigator enters 71-year-old Mark L. Hailey’s home in the 100 block of Jim Bell Road...
NPSO: Shreveport businessman killed, truck stolen in home invasion in Natchitoches Parish
A Canadian Pacific train sits idle on the tracks March 21, 2022, at the main CP Rail train yard...
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern merger bolsters talk of Amtrak service along I-20 corridor
High-speed chase from Bossier to Shreveport ends in wreck
High-speed chase from Bossier City to Shreveport ends in crash