Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Dunkin’ Donuts celebrate grand opening with free coffee, donation to nonprofit

Dunkin' Donut's new location is having its grand opening.
Dunkin' Donut's new location is having its grand opening.(dunkin' donut)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The new Shreveport Dunkin’ Donuts is hosting a grand opening event for its newest store on Kings Highway.

On March 17, Shreveport’s new Dunkin’ Donuts is having a grand opening at its new location at 856 Kings Highway. Starting at 6 a.m. the store will be giving away free coffee for a year to its first 100 guests in line. Additionally, guests will get a free medium hot or iced coffee all day.

Dunkin' Donut's new location is having its grand opening.
Dunkin' Donut's new location is having its grand opening.(dunkin' donut)

At 8:45 a.m., Dunkin will host a ribbon cutting with the community to celebrate the new store. The store alongside Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation will present a check of $1000 to donate to Moms on a Mission.

Moms on a Mission is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing resources for homeless individuals and families and engaging young children in service opportunities to support the needs of the community.

The new restaurant is 1,800 square feet and has seating for 18 guests inside and some outside seating. The store will employ 30 crew members and will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Alex Washington (left) and Christopher Dooley, known as Hurricane Chris (right)
Hurricane Chris acquitted of murder charge
Shreveport native Christopher Dooley (right), a rapper who goes by the name Hurricane Chris,...
Mothers of Hurricane Chris, slain man react to rapper’s acquittal on murder charge
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park
An investigator enters 71-year-old Mark L. Hailey’s home in the 100 block of Jim Bell Road...
NPSO: Shreveport businessman killed, truck stolen in home invasion in Natchitoches Parish
Syokisi Sibetaug, 31.
Man suffering from developmental issues missing from Bossier City

Latest News

Heads shaved against children’s cancer at Geaux Bald fundraiser
Heads shaved against children’s cancer at Geaux Bald fundraiser
Geaux Bald fundraiser raising money for a good cause
Geaux Bald fundraiser raising money for a good cause
LSU Health students prepare to Geaux Bald
Med students shave heads at Geaux Bald fundraiser for children’s cancer
Organizations to give away 300 trees to community members