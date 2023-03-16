Dunkin’ Donuts celebrate grand opening with free coffee, donation to nonprofit

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The new Shreveport Dunkin’ Donuts is hosting a grand opening event for its newest store on Kings Highway.

On March 17, Shreveport’s new Dunkin’ Donuts is having a grand opening at its new location at 856 Kings Highway. Starting at 6 a.m. the store will be giving away free coffee for a year to its first 100 guests in line. Additionally, guests will get a free medium hot or iced coffee all day.

Dunkin' Donut's new location is having its grand opening. (dunkin' donut)

At 8:45 a.m., Dunkin will host a ribbon cutting with the community to celebrate the new store. The store alongside Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation will present a check of $1000 to donate to Moms on a Mission.

Moms on a Mission is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing resources for homeless individuals and families and engaging young children in service opportunities to support the needs of the community.

The new restaurant is 1,800 square feet and has seating for 18 guests inside and some outside seating. The store will employ 30 crew members and will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

