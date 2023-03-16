Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Bossier City man allegedly responsible for high speed chase in west Texas that left 4 people dead

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZONA, Texas (KSLA) - A young man from Bossier City is facing numerous charges after four people were killed in a high speed chase in west Texas.

According to The Ozona Stockman, the incident happened Monday, March 13 and resulted in the deaths of a grandmother and granddaughter, Maria and Emilia Tambunga, as well as two undocumented immigrants in their 40s from Mexico.

Info from law enforcement shows officers tried to stop a 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck for an alleged speeding violation. That’s when the driver of the pickup, identified as Rassian Natery Comer, 22, of Bossier City, La., reportedly refused to stop, causing a chase to ensue. The report from The Ozona Stockman says officers chased Comer east along I-10 before he got onto a service road in Ozona, ran a red light at the intersection of 15th Street and Avenue E, then hit a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup being driven by Maria; her granddaughter Emilia was the passenger.

The two undocumented immigrants killed were reportedly in the truck with Comer. All four victims were pronounced dead on-scene.

Comer was also injured in the crash; he was taken to a hospital in San Antonio in serious condition, the report from The Ozona Stockman says.

The wreck is being investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Preddy Funeral Home in Ozona posted obituaries for the Tambungas on Facebook.

Obituary: Maria Socorro Alvarez-Tambunga and Emilia Brooke Tambunga passed away together on Monday, March 13, 2023....

Posted by Preddy Funeral Home on Thursday, March 16, 2023

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Alex Washington (left) and Christopher Dooley, known as Hurricane Chris (right)
Hurricane Chris acquitted of murder charge
Shreveport native Christopher Dooley (right), a rapper who goes by the name Hurricane Chris,...
Mothers of Hurricane Chris, slain man react to rapper’s acquittal on murder charge
An investigator enters 71-year-old Mark L. Hailey’s home in the 100 block of Jim Bell Road...
NPSO: Shreveport businessman killed, truck stolen in home invasion in Natchitoches Parish
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park
LSU Health Shreveport
LSU Health Shreveport’s medical education program put on probation

Latest News

Heads shaved against children’s cancer at Geaux Bald fundraiser
Heads shaved against children’s cancer at Geaux Bald fundraiser
Geaux Bald fundraiser raising money for a good cause
Geaux Bald fundraiser raising money for a good cause
Derrick Perkins
Man sought for questioning in Nathan Millard case arrested; bond set
Shreveport mayor addresses concerns on upcoming Crawfest event