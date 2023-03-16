Bossier City man allegedly responsible for high speed chase in west Texas that left 4 people dead

OZONA, Texas (KSLA) - A young man from Bossier City is facing numerous charges after four people were killed in a high speed chase in west Texas.

According to The Ozona Stockman, the incident happened Monday, March 13 and resulted in the deaths of a grandmother and granddaughter, Maria and Emilia Tambunga, as well as two undocumented immigrants in their 40s from Mexico.

Info from law enforcement shows officers tried to stop a 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck for an alleged speeding violation. That’s when the driver of the pickup, identified as Rassian Natery Comer, 22, of Bossier City, La., reportedly refused to stop, causing a chase to ensue. The report from The Ozona Stockman says officers chased Comer east along I-10 before he got onto a service road in Ozona, ran a red light at the intersection of 15th Street and Avenue E, then hit a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup being driven by Maria; her granddaughter Emilia was the passenger.

On Monday in Ozona, a grandmother & granddaughter were killed after their car was hit during a high speed migrant chase.



While I am heartbroken, I am also enraged. Enough is enough. Illegal immigration is killing Americans. We need to stop with the rhetoric & deliver solutions. https://t.co/gEWadYf7g0 — Rep. Tony Gonzales (@RepTonyGonzales) March 15, 2023

The two undocumented immigrants killed were reportedly in the truck with Comer. All four victims were pronounced dead on-scene.

Comer was also injured in the crash; he was taken to a hospital in San Antonio in serious condition, the report from The Ozona Stockman says.

The wreck is being investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Preddy Funeral Home in Ozona posted obituaries for the Tambungas on Facebook.

Obituary: Maria Socorro Alvarez-Tambunga and Emilia Brooke Tambunga passed away together on Monday, March 13, 2023.... Posted by Preddy Funeral Home on Thursday, March 16, 2023

