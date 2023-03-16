Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Texas boy

Jordan Sangbong, left, was allegedly abducted. Daddy Sangbong, right, was identified by law...
Jordan Sangbong, left, was allegedly abducted. Daddy Sangbong, right, was identified by law enforcement as the suspect.(Texas DPS)
By KWTX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKWALL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday issued an Amber Alert for a missing toddler.

Jordan Sangbong, 2, was allegedly abducted in Royse City, Texas.

The suspect in the abduction was identified by Texas DPS as 38-year-old Daddy Sangbong. The 5′10″ man was last seen wearing all-black clothing.

Anyone who knows their whereabouts is asked to call the Royse City Police Department at 972-204-7002 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

Attorney Alex Washington (left) and Christopher Dooley, known as Hurricane Chris (right)
Hurricane Chris acquitted of murder charge
Shreveport native Christopher Dooley (right), a rapper who goes by the name Hurricane Chris,...
Mothers of Hurricane Chris, slain man react to rapper’s acquittal on murder charge
An investigator enters 71-year-old Mark L. Hailey’s home in the 100 block of Jim Bell Road...
NPSO: Shreveport businessman killed, truck stolen in home invasion in Natchitoches Parish
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park
LSU Health Shreveport
LSU Health Shreveport’s medical education program put on probation

Latest News

Heads shaved against children’s cancer at Geaux Bald fundraiser
Heads shaved against children’s cancer at Geaux Bald fundraiser
Geaux Bald fundraiser raising money for a good cause
Geaux Bald fundraiser raising money for a good cause
Authorities released surveillance images of the men in the hopes that the public can help...
Jean thieves steal $2,600 worth of pairs from Old Navy store, police say
FILE - Then-Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores stands on the sideline during the second half of...
NFL wants judge to send discrimination claims to arbitrator